SPACE ID (ID) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $120.08 million and approximately $35.64 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,506,132 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 430,506,132.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.28137771 USD and is down -6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $39,495,920.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

