SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.61. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPTN. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SpartanNash

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.