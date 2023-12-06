SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Up 0.6%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.72. 9,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $456.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 174,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.