Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.25) EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,304. The company has a market capitalization of $198.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

Insider Activity at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,921.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at $470,921.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

