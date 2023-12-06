Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.34 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93). Approximately 177,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 106,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).

Springfield Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £87.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

