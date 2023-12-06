Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of FUND stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 21,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,475. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
