Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FUND stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 21,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,475. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

