Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $34.58. Approximately 315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Square Enix Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $597.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.