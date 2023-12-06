Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 45,029 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,936,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,398,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,171,244.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $626,802.44.

On Monday, October 30th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,190,228.29.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $596,564.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78.

On Monday, September 11th, Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $589,975.68.

On Friday, September 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $473,981.76.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,260. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Squarespace

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 46.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $853,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 714.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 175,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.