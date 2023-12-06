Stanley W. Peters III Sells 2,300 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CNMD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.72. 114,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
