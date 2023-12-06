Stanley W. Peters III Sells 2,300 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.72. 114,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CONMED

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.