Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 16.2%

Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Starpharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

