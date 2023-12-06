State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $147.49 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,309 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $147,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,640. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $157.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $269.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

