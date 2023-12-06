State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $78.34 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of CSX worth $78,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.