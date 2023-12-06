State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,682 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 0.6% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of Elevance Health worth $213,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $664,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $479.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,952. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.