State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 18,758 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $174,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.07. 474,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,501. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $379.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

