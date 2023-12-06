Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Shares Down 1.7%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.79. 20,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 5,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

