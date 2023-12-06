Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Director Buys C$25,080.00 in Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Cody Church bought 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00.

Shares of TSE:SCR traded down C$0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 93,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.60.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

