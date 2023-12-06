Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $169.11 million and $39.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.84 or 0.05156929 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,004,631 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

