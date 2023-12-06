Supreme Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SUP)

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SUP opened at GBX 112.65 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SUP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Supreme from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

