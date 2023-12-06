SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $6.78. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 783,987 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SurgePays from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SurgePays

SurgePays Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.