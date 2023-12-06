Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 4,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of £5.89 million, a P/E ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 53.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.45.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

