Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 1.8 %

TPR stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $47.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,902 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tapestry by 395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,723 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tapestry by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,962,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $85,170,000 after buying an additional 1,006,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tapestry by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,679 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.