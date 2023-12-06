Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $616.48 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Terra has a market capitalization of $616.48 million and approximately $208.55 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002022 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001183 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 597,671,373 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
