TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Tops $413.61 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $413.61 million and approximately $154.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004016 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,782,687,470 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974,981,365 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.