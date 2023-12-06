Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
TCBS opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.04%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
