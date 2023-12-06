The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.81% of Brink’s worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,442,000 after buying an additional 331,529 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brink’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,504,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of BCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.38. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $84.98.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

