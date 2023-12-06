The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Increased by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 0.6% of Shay Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CI traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.02. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

