The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Brian K. Ratzan Sells 51,512 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 399,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,604. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

