Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 48,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 92,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Theralase Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

