TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.58. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 60.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 42.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $286,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.