Trust Wallet Token Price Tops $1.18 on Top Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $491.49 million and $25.13 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.