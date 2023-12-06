Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $545.00 at Argus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $500.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.04.

Shares of ULTA traded up $13.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.76. 626,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,495. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

