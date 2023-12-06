Ultra One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $71.88 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,921.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.30 or 0.00560762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00118269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022450 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,325,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,325,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21348734 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,967,334.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.