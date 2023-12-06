United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

