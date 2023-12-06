Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Allan Marshall Purchases 19,296 Shares

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall purchased 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $16,208.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,664,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,038.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Upexi Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Upexi stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 46,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,973. Upexi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Upexi had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on UPXI
Upexi Company Profile
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Upexi
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.