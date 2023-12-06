USDD One Day Volume Reaches $45.72 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a market cap of $723.40 million and approximately $45.72 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDD has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000951 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About USDD
USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,026 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USDD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars.
