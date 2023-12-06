Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,926.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Vacasa Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 73,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. The business had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

