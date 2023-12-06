Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $40,500.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Vacasa stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 73,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. The company had revenue of $379.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

