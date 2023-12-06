Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 56,080 shares.The stock last traded at $89.48 and had previously closed at $88.46.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

