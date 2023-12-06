Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. 1,489,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

