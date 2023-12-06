Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading Up 0.3%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 183,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 167,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,245,000.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

