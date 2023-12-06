VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $11.45. VOXX International shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 48,054 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VOXX

VOXX International Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $254.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.45.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 598,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 247.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 621,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 238.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 90.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 132,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 262.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.