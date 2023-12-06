Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 85.70 ($1.08). Approximately 863,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 985,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.70 ($1.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.87. The stock has a market cap of £364.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,395.35%.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

