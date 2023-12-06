WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

WesBanco has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

