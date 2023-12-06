Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Insider Sells $65,823.50 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,823.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weyco Group Stock Up 1.7 %

WEYS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. 28,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

