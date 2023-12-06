Worldcoin (WLD) Price Tops $2.45 on Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $295.49 million and $133.30 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00005573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,601,069 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 120,339,087.89360046 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.41132452 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $125,675,728.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

