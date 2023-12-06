Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $229.71 or 0.00524507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $604.15 million and $218.22 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,630,017 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

