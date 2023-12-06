XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.73. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 15,882 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 267,953 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 16.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 97.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

