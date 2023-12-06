XIDO FINANCE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.51 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $39.51 million and $143.98 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

