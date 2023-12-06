ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $696,888.83 and approximately $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00071446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

