Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $140,080.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $141,858.21.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.94. 4,730,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,697. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

